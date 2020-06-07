Raut Taunts Sonu Sood For Meeting CM Uddhav After Accusing Him Of 'making Govt Look Bad'

Reacting to Sonu Sood's impending meeting with CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, taunted saying finally the actor got the address to CM's residence- Matoshree. Sources state that the actor is currently at Matoshree, accompanied by a Congress minister to meet the Chief Minister. Raut had taunted Sood for his generosity claiming that he 'acted well'.

Raut taunts Sood's meeting with Thackeray

अखेर सोनु सुद महाशयांना महाराष्ट्राच्या मुख्यमंत्रयांचा पत्ता सापडला..

मातोश्रीवर पोहोचले

जय महाराष्ट्र — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 7, 2020

(Sonu Sood finally found the address of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Reached Matoshri. Jai Maharashtra.)

Sonu Sood: 'Will continue to help migrants'

Minutes ago, Sood finally broke his silence on the politics around his act to help thousands of stranded migrants across the nation to their homes. He said that his journey with the migrants was most special and he will continue his efforts to help them reunite with their families. He also thanked all state governments who have aided him in the process.

My journey with my migrant brothers & sisters has been the most special one. It's straight from the heart.Right from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari whenever anyone tried to reach me, I've put all my efforts to help them reunite with their families & will continue to do so. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 7, 2020

Saamna mocks Sood's efforts

Raut in his 'Saamna' editorial hit out at Sood over his helping the migrant workers. Targeting the praise that the actor has been receiving for his act, Raut wrote that during the lockdown period, a new "Mahatma" named Sonu Sood has come all of a sudden. He also alleged some political director may be behind him in this task and accused him of trying to show Maharashtra govt is not doing anything.

Congress, MNS, NCP slam Sena

Slamming Shiv Sena leader Raut for targeting Sood over his helping the migrant workers, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar asked that except for writing an editorial, what has Sanjay Raut done. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenged ally Shiv Sena over its criticism, however, added that states with 'best intentions' may not be able to encourage real efforts. NCP, determined to maintain neutrality, said that they will praise whoever does good work, Sood included.

Sonu Sood helps migrant workers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his friend Neeti Goel have won hearts with their 'Ghar Bhejo' initiative. The actor has facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the Coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown. The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. He has also launched a toll-free helpline to help migrants reach their homes, and as a result, has become somewhat of a social media phenomenon, with netizens likening him to a sort of logistics powerhouse, asking him to 'send things from one place to another.'