Ravi Kishan Writes To UP CM, I&B Ministry; Seeks Ban On 'vulgarity' In Bhojpuri Cinema

Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a strict law to curb vulgar content in Bhojpuri cinema. Remarking that Bhojpuri movies had become 'synonyms with vulgarity', Ravi Kishan said that this vulgarity was a huge blot on the language and culture.

In his letter to the Prakash Javadekar and Yogi Adityanath he wrote, "Today's Bhojpuri film and songs have become synonymous with obscenity. Films and songs are so vulgar that they cannot be seen or heard while sitting with family and children. This kind of downfall in content is very sad and is a matter of concern for Bhojpuri's language and culture."

"This is adversely affecting the tender minds of the younger generation. Therefore, there is an urgent need to remove vulgarity in Bhojpuri films and songs. For this, a strict law should be made so that in future, the obscenity of this level can be stopped and the obscene songs can be banned. Therefore, it is a kind request to you to ban the obscene Bhojpuri films and songs and make a strict law in this regard," he added.

Ravi Kishan raises vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs in parliament

This is not the first time that Ravi Kishan has raised the issue of vulgarity in Bhojpuri cinema. Last year, the BJP MP had demanded a strict law against the same in the parliament. The Gorakhpur MP had stated that the Bhojpuri language which is over 1,000 years old is being tarnished by the use of "vulgar" words in Bhojpuri songs.

"I will raise the matter of vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs in Parliament and demand for a stringent law against vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs. I will also discuss with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about setting up a censor board in Uttar Pradesh for films, especially for the Bhojpuri language," Ravi Kishan had said last year.

