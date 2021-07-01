'Ready To Discuss All Provisions Of Farm Laws, But Not Repeal Them': Agriculture Minister

Inviting farmers to express their grievances regarding the new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government is ready to discuss all the provisions of the legislation except for repealing them.

"We told the farmers' union that the government is ready for discussions on provisions of the farm laws except for repealing them," Tomar told reporters on Thursday. "The agriculture reform bill is going to bring revolutionary changes in the living standards of the farmers," he said.

Last week too, the Minister urged farmer unions to end their protests against the three farm laws as the government is open to discussions. In September 2020, the three farm laws, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, were given assent by the President Ram Nath Kovind.

Speaking to the media, Tomar said, "I urge all farmer unions to conclude their agitation. So far, the government had held 11 rounds of talks with the farmer unions. I assure you that the Agriculture Reform Bills will help improve the lives of farmers". The Minister added, "The Central government has worked towards increasing MSP and towards more purchase at MSP."

He further said, "Majority of the country supports these laws. And if the farmers are not satisfied and have any objection against any provision of the laws, then the Centre is ready to hear them, discuss with them and resolve their issues.''

Farmers protests and MSP

The country farmers have protested a long time to legalise MSP for all crops and remove the three farm laws. But, the government has stated that making Minimum Support Price (MSP) legal for all crops will put a burden of Rs 17 lakh crore on the government exchequer annually. The figure was calculated on the basis of the total production and MSP declared by the Centre for 23 crops that covered over 80 per cent of India’s total agricultural production.