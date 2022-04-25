Ripun Bora Assures 'TMC Will Form Govt In Tripura And Assam' After Switch From Congress

After moving to the TMC to become its Assam chief, ex-Congress leader Ripun Bora got a rousing welcome at the Guwahati Airport as he vowed that the Trinamool will dethrone BJP in Tripura and Assam. Bora, after landing at the airport, said, the first priority for him will be to raise the graph of TMC in Assam, "What I've to do right now is to raise TMC here. I assure you that in future BJP's alternative in Assam will be TMC. It'll form govt in Tripura in 2023 & Assam in 2026," he said.

Ripun Bora, who left Congress to join TMC on April 18, participated in a Padyatra followed by a bike rally in Guwahati on Monday.

After the grand welcome at the LGBI airport, took out a padyatra with @AITC4Assam supporters followed by a massive bike rally.



Later, addressed the enthusiastic supporters from different parts of the state! #AITC4Assam pic.twitter.com/zo9P2ToKci — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) April 25, 2022

Ex-Assam Congress Prez Ripun Bora joins TMC

Former Assam Congress President Ripun Bora, talking to the media on April 19, stated he had already informed Sonia and Rahul Gandhi about his decision to leave the party and Rahul Gandhi had also shared his good wishes with him. He acknowledged, that the infighting in Congress has made the party incapable of taking on the BJP.

"From an ideological point, if I stay in Congress I can do nothing and I will be wasted in the party", he said further adding that he has no personal problems with the party.

Bora in his resignation letter had alleged that many Congress leaders in Assam are working hand-in-glove with the BJP, especially with the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Talking to ANI he said, "The way BJP has grown has threatened the social fabric of the country. Congress being the grand old party should have fought the BJP but there was a lot of fighting within the party. I am convinced only TMC can fight BJP." Bora clarified, that he had no issues with Congress leaders and said he resigned on a few "policy and ideological matters."

Praising West Bengal CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, Bora said she is holding multiple portfolios, in addition to the post of the CM and has the ability to challenge the BJP.

"She is fighting with BJP to save the democracy. TMC can stop BJP which is why I have joined the party. TMC is in its initial stages in Assam and it will be soon named Assam Trinamool Congress," he added.

IMAGE: ANI