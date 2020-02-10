RJD Tweets On SC's Verdict On Reservations, Calls BJP 'casteist'

On Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) tweeted on the SC's judgment saying that reservations for promotions in Government jobs was not a fundamental right, calling the BJP 'casteist.' The RJD pointed fingers at the BJP-led Centre stating that all they do is provoke people - sometimes in the name of nationalism, sometimes fascism or other times in the name of hatred against Muslims. In a major judgment, the Supreme Court has ruled that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right.

संघी और भाजपाई मनुवादी हैं, जातिवादी हैं!



कभी राष्ट्रवाद कभी फासीवाद तो कभी कभी हिन्दू मुस्लिम घृणा की अफीम खिला खिलाकर ये धीरे धीरे क़िस्तों में आरक्षण को खत्म करने को दृढ़ संकल्प हैं!



दलित, पिछड़ों, आदिवासियों ने आँख झपकाया नहीं कि न्यायालय के रास्ते आरक्षण गायब! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) February 10, 2020

Read: BJP, govt cannot distance themselves from SC verdict on reservation, must spell out corrective measures: Chidambaram

"The Sanghis and the BJP are Manuwadi, casteist! Sometimes nationalism, sometimes fascism, sometimes Hinduism, feeding the opium of hatred against Muslims, they are determined to slowly eliminate reservations in installments! Dalits, backward, tribals did not even blink their eyes and in that moment reservation was vanished from the courts!" read the tweet.

Read: RSS may be pleased but Dalits, tribals disappointed over SC ruling on reservation: CPI

'We challenge the NDA government to...'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday demanded that the Centre file a review plea in the Supreme Court against its judgment that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right.

"Why do BJP and NDA governments want to abolish reservation? Do Dalits, backward and tribal Hindus who get reservations are not Hindus? Why does BJP want to take away reservations of these deprived Hindus?" tweeted Tejashwi Yadav in Hindi.

Read: 'Where are Nitish & Paswan?': Tejashwi claims plot to do away with quotas, dares Centre

Supreme Court's judgment

The Supreme Court has held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions. The Apex court observed that the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community. "There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the court directing the state government to provide reservations," the top court said in its verdict on Friday.

Read: Mallikarjun Kharge slams BJP-led Centre over SC's verdict on reservation in promotion