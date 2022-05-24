RJD's Shivanand Tiwari Advices Lalu Prasad Yadav To Hand Over Reins Of Party To Tejashwi

In the latest development, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) vice president and veteran leader Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday issued a statement and advised party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to hand over the entire responsibility of the party to the hands of Tejashwi Yadav. In a Facebook post, the RJD leader said, that whether it is the Legislative Council or the Rajya Sabha, the freedom to decide who will go to these houses should also be given to Tejashwi.

Shivanand Tiwari's Advice to Lalu Yadav

Shivanand further claimed that in the past on several occasions he had given advice to the RJD supremo but Lalu ignored his words. As a result, not only did RJD suffer, but the social justice movement also did not benefit the party. The senior RJD leader hoped that Lalu will respect his advice this time.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, "When Lalu Yadav elected Tejaswi Yadav as his political heir, Rashtriya Janata Dal wholeheartedly accepted him. It was necessary too. Bihar is the youngest state in the country. In Bihar's entire population, 58 per cent of the population is those below 25 years. Time has changed, we old generation people, including Lalu Yadav, do not understand the dreams and aspirations of this population. This population does not understand the old idioms and proverbs of villages whose master is Lalu Ji. But this young population has accepted Tejasvi Yadav. This can be assessed by two election results. RJD contested the 2010 assembly elections under the leadership of Lalu Ji and only 22 RJD MLAs won that election".

"The second assembly election was held in 2015 in which Lalu Ji and Nitish Kumar together formed an alliance. The government of the grand coalition was formed. The result of that election was the joint strength of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar but that result cannot be considered the RJD's independent strength. So that election outcome can't be used as an example here. After that from the time of the 2020 election, Tejaswi Yadav completely took the responsibility for the party. In that election, RJD not only emerged as the largest party in the assembly but also became the largest party according to the percentage of votes received. That election was unique in a case. After Narendra Modi's rise on the country's political horizon, Bihar's 2020 Assembly election was the first election in which BJP could not make communalism an issue in its election campaign. Rather Tejasvi Yadav made the question of employment a major issue of the 2020 election campaign and forced all parties, including Narendra Modi to contest on the same issue. It was a great achievement of young Tejasvi. Thus they came into the eyes of the country," wrote RJD leader.

He further added, "So being a preferred partner I would like to advise Lalu Ji to hand over full command of RJD to Tejaswi in this upcoming election of Rajya Sabha. Lalu Ji might remember that I have advised him more than once on many occasions in the past. But he ignored them. As a result, we suffered a loss and the social justice movement was also damaged. I hope Lalu Ji will respect my advice this time".