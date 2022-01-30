RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav Woos VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Again; Tweets On His MLC Term End

In a bid to woo miffed NDA ally Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav, on Sunday, claimed that his 'recharge coupon' has expired. He added, " Maybe there was a network problem on that side". Sahani - who was an RJD ally prior to Bihar polls - is currently a Legislative Council member, but is not likely to be fielded again. 24 Bihar MLC seats will fall vacant - 13 belonging to BJP, 8 to JDU, 2 of RJD and 1 of Congress.

RJD woos Mukesh Sahani again

बेचारे उस “नाव” वाले का रीचार्ज कूपन आज फिर Expire हो गया..!



शायद उस किनारे Network का प्रॉब्लम रहता होगा।🙁 — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) January 29, 2022

Earlier in the month, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani threatened to pull from the ruling Nitish Kumar government if BJP contests on the Bochaha seat in the upcoming by-elections. The assembly seat under the Muzaffarpur district fell vacant after VIP MLA Musafir Paswan's demise. Sahani has also challenged the BJP to remove his 3 MLAs from the coalition if it dares. NDA holds a wafer-thin majority of 125 in the 243- seat Assembly - BJP (74), JDU(43), HAM (4), VIP(4).

Sahani has been miffed with the BJP for not allotting two cabinet posts to VIP and not giving him a full 6-year tenure in the Legislative council after his defeat in Bihar Assembly polls. Stung by BJP MP Ajay Nishad's constant taunts against him. BJP's other ally Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) too has threatened to pull out from the coalition after its founder - Jitan Ram Manjhi - was insulted by some BJP MLAs over his 'anti-Brahmin' statements.

Moreover, Sahani - who is part of the Nitish Kumar cabinet - has announced that it will contest in 165 seats in UP state polls, countering the ruling BJP which eyes a consecutive term for Yogi Adityanath. He released the first list of 24 candidates, fielding 19 Nishad community candidates. Sahani has also been needling the BJP by meeting Bihar Opposition leaders - Chirag Paswan, Lalu Yadav and has also heaped praises on Tejashwi Yadav.

Sahani's MLC woes

7 MLCs - including Sahani will complete their term on July 21 and it is highly unlikely that he will be fielded again by the BJP. Apart from Sahani, Md Qamar Alam, Gulam Rasool, Ranvijay Kumar Singh, C P Sinha and Rozina Nazish from JD(U) and Arjun Sahni from BJP too will complete their term. Similarly, Congress too wants to field 5-6 candidates in the 24 seat MLC polls, but is not being allowed by RJD. The Mahagathbandhan has already been broken by Lalu Yadav himself after the by-poll drubbing.

On the other hand, BJP has announced that it will contest in 13 of the 24 Bihar legislative council seats in the upcoming MLC elections. Addressing reporters, Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad stated that parties will contest on seats as per their strength in Assembly. Remaining nine seats are yet to be decided as JDU may want to fight on eight seats atleast.