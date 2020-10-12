Row Over Farm Laws: SAD To Gherao Punjab CM's Residence If Assembly Session Isn't Convened

On Monday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal gave an ultimatum to the Congress government in Punjab to convene a special session of the Assembly in 7 days' time. According to him, the Amarinder Singh-led government should declare the entire state as a "notified mandi", reject the three Farm Acts passed by Parliament and repeal its amended APMC Act of 2017. He threatened that his party workers would gherao the residence of the Punjab CM if the latter did not convene the Assembly session.

.@capt_amarinder has only 7 days to convene a special session of Vidhan Sabha to declare the state a notified mandi, reject Centre’s recent Agri Acts & repeal its own amended APMC Act of 2017. If the CM doesn’t convene the session, @Akali_Dal_ will gherao his residence. pic.twitter.com/cQIBjLWUys — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) October 12, 2020

SAD seeks law on MSP

After the passage of the agrarian bills in Lok Sabha, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet on September 17 in protest. Mentioning that she could not go against the interest of the farmers, Badal lamented that the Centre did not take farmers on board despite her best attempt to persuade the Union Cabinet in this regard. However, SAD had not opposed the three farm ordinances promulgated on June 5.

On October 9, the SAD president urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the grievances of the farming community by directly speaking to farmers, farmer organizations, political parties and other stakeholders. He sought a law guaranteeing the procurement of grains by the Centre at MSP. The former Punjab Deputy CM also hinted at forming a national pro-farmer front with like-minded parties.

What are the farm Acts?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances such as war, famine, extraordinary price rise, and natural calamity of a grave nature.

