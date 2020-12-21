RSS & BJP Slam Shiv Sena's Jibe On Ram Mandir Trust's Fund Drive, Term It An 'insult'

Lashing out at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, RSS' Muslim Rashtriya Manch chief Indresh Kumar on Monday, said that Shiv Sena raising questions on Ram Mandir trust's campaign to collect funds for the temple construction was wrong. He maintained that Raut's statements 'pollutes the environment'. BJP MLA Ram Kadam also said that Raut likening donation to temple funds to charity, was an 'insult to Ram Bhakts'. Raut had lashed out at the BJP for conducting a massive fund campaign for the temple's construction, telling 'Stop politics on Mandir'.

Ram temple to be built using only domestic funds, says Trust

RSS on Raut: 'Statements pollute the environment'

"Questioning this (fund drive) is wrong, He (Raut) is under many doubts. Such kind of statements pollutes the environment," said Indresh Kumar. Similarly, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar too lashed out at Raut saying, "He had first tried to put a hurdle in the Bhoomi pujan, with his e-Bhoomi pujan idea and now the campaign fund drive. Shiv Sena is constantly doing Ram Mandir opposing works".

Rajasthan set to allow legal mining of unique sandstone, needed to build Ram temple

राम मंदिर के मुद्दे पर शिवसेना और खा. संजय राउत को पहले दिन से अडंगा डालने को कौन प्रेरित कर रहा है? pic.twitter.com/hCOhUAeJoq — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) December 21, 2020

राममंदिर का भव्य निर्माण हो यह करोड़ों हिन्दू भाईऔ की अपेक्षा है. इस कार्य में भक्तिभाव से आस्था और श्रद्धा के साथ हर हिन्दू भाई अपना समर्पण दे तो उसे चंदा कहना और धंदे के साथ जोड़ना यह शिवसेना का केहना करोड़ों रामभक्तों का अपमान है. #Rammandir #ayodhyarammandir — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) December 21, 2020

Ram Temple construction panel working to finalise building plan: Trust member

Raut: 'Fund campaign insult to Lord Ram'

Stirring yet another controversy, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that Ram Janmabhoomi trust's fund campaign is an insult to Lord Ram as he was the 'King of Ayodhya'. Stating that the Shiv Sena had contributed Rs 1 crore towards the temple's construction, Raut asked 'who were the 4 Lakh volunteers campaigning for?'. Shiv Sena has been accusing BJP of doing Mandir politics since their fallout post-Maharashtra polls.

"People have sacrificed their lives for the temple. The temple is being made on the Court's orders and Prime Minister himself laid that foundation stone of the Ram Temple. If you go to collect funds for the temple of the King of Ayodhya, is it not an insult to Hindutva and the King himself? Everyone is contributing to the bank account of the Temple trust - including Shiv Sena. So whom are the 4 lakh volunteers campaigning for? Stop this politics on Ram Mandir," said Raut to reporters in Mumbai.

8-member expert panel set up to supervise Ram temple foundation-laying work

Mandir Trust's fund campaign

On Tuesday, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust announced that it will launch a mass contact and Contribution Campaign for the construction of the temple. Asserting that the only domestic funds will be accepted, it said that voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which Coupons of ₹ 10, 100 and 1,000 will be available. The campaign which will start from January 14, 2021, will end on February 27, 2021. Moreover, the Trust said nearly 4 lakh volunteers will cover 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages during the campaign.