RSS Reignites Debate About Renaming Hyderabad As 'Bhagyanagar' Year After UP CM's Pitch

On Tuesday, RSS reignited the debate over renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' a year after UP CM Yogi Adityanath made a fervent pitch for the same. In a Twitter post, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambedkar referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar while informing the people about a coordination meeting of several organizations inspired by the Sangh scheduled there in January 2022. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president JP Nadda and the party's general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh and representatives of 35 other organizations will participate in this meeting.

In a statement, Ambekar said, "All these organizations are constantly active in the educational and ideological fields, economic world, service work and various other social fields. The Sangh coordinates with the swayamsevaks active in such organizations. While sharing their experiences regarding the current situation, every organization will also inform everyone about the efforts being made by them. Special discussions will also be held in the meeting on the important areas of paryavaran (environment), parivar prabodhan (family awareness) and samajik samrasta (social cohesion) and coordinated efforts in those fields."

The Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organizations inspired by the RSS working in different areas of social life will be held from 5th to 7th Jan. 2022 at Bhagyanagar, Telangana. - Sunil Ambekarhttps://t.co/tchPgyCo2W — RSS (@RSSorg) December 21, 2021

Yogi bats for renaming Hyderabad

The election to 150 divisions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was conducted in the exercise of powers conferred by Articles 243-K and 243-ZA of the Constitution read with Sections 7(1), 9, 10 and 24 of the GHMC Act, 1955. Addressing a roadshow for the GHMC polls on November 28, 2020, Yogi Adityanath promised that BJP shall change Hyderabad's name after coming to power and recalled that his government had changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj. Stressing that Bhagyanagar is not a communal name, he opined that it symbolizes 'development'.