Ruckus In West Bengal Assembly As Fist Fight Breaks Out; BJP Alleges TMC MLAs Of Assault

In a shocking event, chaos broke out inside the Bengal Assembly on Monday as Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress MLAs entered into a fight. BJP MLAs came forward to claim that they were assaulted by TMC MLAs inside the Assembly. Following the incident, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, was suspended. The ruckus broke out after the BJP MLAs raised slogans over the Birbhum violence.

According to visuals accessed by Republic TV, MLAs could be seen crowding the floors of the Assembly, fighting each other. Following the incident, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya also took to Twitter to share a video of the chaos in the Assembly. Sharing the visuals of the fist fight that took place, Amit Malviya questioned the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government of trying to hide something.

"Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house. What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide?" Malviya tweeted following the chaotic incident.

What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide?

LoP Suvendu Adhikari suspended

Following the fight, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was suspended along with Manoj Tigga and Shankar Ghosh. LoP Adhikari will now miss the assembly until the next session. Reacting to the suspension, Adhikari lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government and claimed that he would move court if appropriate action is not taken against the TMC MLAs involved in causing the ruckus.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh also took to Twitter to slam the event. Accusing the TMC of causing the ruckus, the BJP leader wrote, “West Bengal politics reaches another low today. Actually, it’s on free fall ever since Mamata Banerjee took charge in May. Today BJP chief whip Sri Manoj Tigga and others were assaulted by TMC inside Assembly,” he tweeted.

Image: TWITTER