Sachin Pilot Hits Out At Gehlot, Says 'He Doesn't Follow Sonia Gandhi But Vasundhara Raje'

Rajasthan ex-Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for his recent speech in Dholpur. Bringing his famous rivalry with Gehlot to the fore, Pilot stated that Gehlot has chosen BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia as his leader instead of Sonia Gandhi.

"After listening to Ashok Gehlot's speech in Dholpur, it seems like his leader is not Sonia Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje Scindia. For the first time, I am seeing someone criticize MPs and MLAs of their party. Praising leaders from BJP and dishonouring Congress leaders is beyond my understanding, this is absolutely wrong," said Pilot.

Notably, Pilot's fierce remarks come after Ashok Gehlot addressed a public meeting in Dholpur and said, "Vasundhara Raje (former CM) & former assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal said they don't have a tradition here to topple elected govt through money-power. MLA Shobharani Kushwah heard them & didn't support those people (who were attempting to topple Congress govt)...that's why our govt was saved."

#WATCH | Rajasthan: "...Vasundhara Raje (former CM) & former assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal said they don't have tradition here to topple elected govt through money-power. MLA Shobharani Kushwah heard them & didn't support those people (who were attempting to topple Congress… pic.twitter.com/JkSDUiCOXV — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 7, 2023

Pilot went on to draw Rajasthan CM Gehlot parallel to Vasundhara Raje Scindia and claimed that their relationship is the reason behind the Rajasthan government's inaction against the corruption of the previous BJP government. Earlier, Sachin Pilot staged a one-day protest seeking action against the corruption activities carried out during Raje's regime in Rajasthan.