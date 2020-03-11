Sachin Pilot Breaks Silence On Jyotiraditya Scindia Leaving Congress And Joining BJP

Hours after former senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot termed the former quitting the party "unfortunate". Taking to Twitter, Pilot who is considered as a close aide to Scindia said it is "unfortunate" to see Jyotiraditya Scindia parting ways with the Congress. He added, "I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party."

Unfortunate to see @JM_Scindia parting ways with @INCIndia. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, many other Congress leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has slammed Scindia for resigning from the party. Hitting out at Scindia, who ended an 18-year long association with the Congress, Gehlot said "such opportunists should have left the party much earlier" adding that "people will teach him a lesson".

Congress party gave him so much for 18 years'

"Such opportunists should have left the party much earlier. Congress party gave him so much for 18 years. People will teach him a lesson," Gehlot told media at Jaipur Airport. Reacting to the issue, he said, "Mauka aane pe maukaparasti dikhai hai". The Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed the government in the state in 2018.

Since Tuesday, uncertainty loomed large over the fate of Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh after Scindia and 22 MLAs resigned from the party on Tuesday.

'I believe the country is safe in his hands'

Jyotiraditya Scindia, on joining the BJP on Wednesday, said the Congress, his party of 18 years, was "no longer the party it used to be". At a press conference organised at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Scindia said that he was not able to accomplish his dream in Congress and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him a place in their family.

"I consider myself lucky that I have got a platform to serve the nation. I thank the Prime Minister. No other government has ever won a mandate like PM Modi did, not once but twice, in this country's history. The PM's ability to work, using that mandate in a proactive way, and the way he has brought international repute to India, and the way he has implemented schemes, I believe the country is safe in his hands," said the former Congress leader.

