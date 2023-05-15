Disgruntled Congress leader and Rajasthan former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot's five-day-long 'Jan Sangarsh Pad Yatra' against corruption will conclude today, May 15. The 125 km long Yatra that began from Ajmer till Jaipur received massive support as the people of Rajasthan came out in huge numbers.

After the conclusion of the Padyatra, Pilot will address a massive rally in Jaipur. While speaking to the media, the former deputy CM stated that the Gehlot-led government have 6-month time ahead of the assembly polls and advised them to take action against corruption. On being asked about the unity within the party ahead of the assembly polls, Pilot said, "Neither I hurl allegations at anyone nor do I have any rift with anyone on an individual level".

Sachin Pilot's supporters slam Gehlot over corruption

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Sachin Pilot's supporters slammed CM Ashok Gehlot for corruption and accused him of being hand-in-glove with the previous CM Vasundhara Raje-led BJP regime. They asserted Pilot should be the next CM of Rajasthan

"Sachin Pilot is the messiah of the poor and he always helps them. He has launched a fight against corruption in order to encourage the youth of the state. Ashok Gehlot is also our leader but our fight is against corruption, a supporter told Republic.

One of the other supporters said, "Ashok Gehlot is a corrupt leader. He along with his leaders distributed papers to earn money. A massive scam is going on under the current regime.

Another supporter said, "Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje are hand-in-gloves. Sachin Pilot should be the next CM of Rajasthan as he works on the policy to benefit the poor and farmers".

Notably, Pilot announced the yatra on May 9th which came about Ashok Gehlot's latest address in Dholpur where he targetted rivals within Congress and credited certain BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje, Kailash Meghwal, Shobharani Kushwaha for having helped him save his government in 2020 crisis who refused to support a conspiracy to topple an elected government through money power.

The yatra mounts further pressure on the party leadership as it hopes to retain the state in the elections at the end of the year. The march comes days after Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in Rajasthan. He was sacked as the party's state unit president and the deputy chief minister.