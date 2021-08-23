SAD Wants FIR Over Team Sidhu's Contentious Remarks; Demands Sonia Gandhi To Clear Stand

Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia launched a scathing attack on Congress over the 'anti-national' and 'pro-Pakistan' remarks made by Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisors. Asking Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to clear her stand on their controversial statements on Kashmir and Pakistan, the SAD leader demanded an FIR against Sidhu's advisors Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg.

"A case should be registered against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and his entire team for anti-national remarks. Sonia Gandhi should clear her stand on the statements of the Punjab Congress Office. If a case is not filed, the SAD will protest against Congress party and Sonia Gandhi," warned Bikram Majithia.

He also posed questions to senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi who appointed both advisors for PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"The advisors' statement on J&K causes disrespect for the families of martyrs, who contributed their lives fighting terrorism. Our armed forces are continuously fighting against terrorism in Kashmir and Congress leaders are insulting our soldiers. This statement is pro-Pakistan," said Majithia.

Sidhu's Advisors stoke controversy

In a recent social media post, Malvinder Singh Mali had waded into the issue of abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He reportedly said if Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35A. Mali also claimed that Kashmir is a separate state. On the other hand, Pyare Lal Garg reportedly questioned chief minister Amarinder Singh's criticism of Pakistan, saying that criticizing the country is 'not in the interest of Punjab.'

Captain Amarinder has taken strong exception to the recent remarks of Sidhu's advisers on sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan. Facing criticism, Sidhu summoned Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg to his residence in Patiala on Monday.

The Chief Minister has described their remarks as atrocious and ill-conceived, which were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country.