Sai Baba Birthplace Row: CM Uddhav Keeps Sena MP From Pathri Waiting

A day after questioning the decision of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to retract his statement of declaring Pathri as Sai Baba's brithplace, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav reached the state secretariat in Mumbai and sought to meet Uddhav. However, the CM hasn't entertained him yet. Jadhav represent the Parbhani constituency in Lok Sabha, where Pathri is located.

Sanjay Jadhav had on Tuesday vowed to meet Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai to the build case for a redeclaration of Pathri as Sai Baba's birthplace. Protests have broken out in Pathri as Sai Baba devotees and Pathri locals fumed over the CM's buckling under Shirdi's pressure and retracting from declaring Pathri as the birthplace of the religious figure.

Evidence to prove Pathri as Sai Baba's birthplace

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav said, "Uddhavji is not to blame here. We had told him that this place is Sai Baba's birthplace after which the CM declared a grant of Rs 100 crore. We will meet and explain to him that Pathri is Babaji's birthplace." Jadhav added that they have evidence to prove Sai Baba's birthplace as Pathri and they are in possession of a Parbhani district gazette of 1967 that clearly states so.

Ready to mount pressure

When asked if he thinks pressure is been mounted on the government by representatives from Shirdi, the Shiv Sena MP said they too are ready for using pressure. "We are also planning to call for a bandh in Pathri first and then the entire district."

