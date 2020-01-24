'Book The Messenger, Do Nothing About Malappuram': Sambit Patra On FIR Against BJP MP

Lashing out at the FIR that was filed against BJP MP from Karnataka by the Kerala Police, BJP leader and official spokesperson Sambit Patra called out the 'communists' in the state for turning a blind eye towards the atrocities on the Hindus in Malappuram. Two days ago, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje had taken to Twitter and narrate the plight of Hindus living in Malappuram who were denied water by a Muslim family (who used to supply water in the area) because they took part in the pro-CAA protests held in the state. Soon after she put out the tweet claiming 'Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir!', she was booked by the Kerala Police for her 'controversial' remarks.

Speaking about this, Sambit Patra alleged that while the Kerala Government talks about 'safeguarding the constitution,' 'fighting foir democracy', and 'freedom of expression', they book people who voice their opinion on Twitter. "Book the messenger, don't do anything about the atrocities on the Hindus at Malappuram," he said.

Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir!



Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram was denied water supply as they supported #CAA2019.#SevaBharati has been supplying water ever since.



Will Lutyens telecast this intolerance of PEACEFULS frm God's Own Country!? pic.twitter.com/y0HKI4bitD — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 22, 2020

Communal tensions in Malappuram

Malappuram has been the hotbed of communal tensions since the 1921 Mapillah riots, where lakhs of Hindus were massacred and told to leave the area unless they gave into conversion, similar to the exodus in Kashmir. According to the 2011 census, Muslims are the majority there with 70.24 percent of the population of Malappuram, while Hindus are 27.60 percent.

Noted English writer Annie Beasant had quoted the communal tensions in Malappuram in her book, 'The Future Of Indian Politics' where she said, "They murdered and plundered abundantly, and killed or drove away all Hindus who would not apostatize. Somewhere about a lakh of people were driven from their homes with nothing but the clothes they had on, stripped of everything. Malabar has taught us what Islamic rule still means, and we do not want to see another specimen of the Khilafat Raj in India.”

