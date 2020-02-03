'Wake Up,' Warns BJP On Video Purportedly Co-opting Qutub Minar Into Shaheen Bagh Protest

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday tweeted a controversial video which he claims to be from Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi. In the video, women are seen allegedly making controversial statements. Patra asked his followers whether the video is from Shaheen Bagh as it is going viral on social media by the name. He added that if it is really from Shaheen Bagh then it is 'dangerous'

'Wake up before it's late'

The BJP leader added, "Now it is understandable that why the younger children of 'Tauheen Bagh' also talk about killing Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji... Wake Up before it's late."

दोस्तों क्या आप बता सकते है ये कहाँ का video है ..social media में #TauheenBag के नाम से viral हो रहा है ..अगर ये वाक़ई वहीं का video है तो ख़तरनाक है ..अब समझ में आ रहा है क्यों तौहीनबाग के छोटे बच्चे भी मोदी जी और अमित शाह जी को मारने की बात करते है ..

Wake Up before it’s late pic.twitter.com/Mu7MZswtZy — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 3, 2020

In the two-minute-long video, a woman can be heard saying, "We have not taught our kids 'Twinkle Twinkle', we taught them 'Karbala'. If you are giving citizenship to everyone, then give it to Indian Muslims as well. We do not need to prove anything. This government earns crores of rupees from the structures made by people from our community. Look at Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar."

Shaheen Bagh groups ask authorities to act

On Monday, Protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh have written a letter to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Election Commission, Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Human Rights Commission saying that the threat to their protest is ''real''. The letter was written by those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) since more than 50 days, including 'Women of Shaheen Bagh', 'Forum of Citizen for Equal Rights', 'Citizen for Justice and Peace' and others.

"The threat to the protest at Shaheen Bagh is real. Threats have been openly made by men in powerful positions leading to at least three violent actions on the ground. Delhi Police are lawfully bound to train its eyes, ears and lathis (sticks) on those who seek to violently disrupt this peaceful protest. We urge appropriate action to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters," the letter read.

At Shaheen Bagh, protesters have set up a tent on the road and dug in for nearly two months in protest against the CAA. Earlier, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking appropriate directions to the police to open the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch contending that the road closure is causing huge inconvenience to people.

