Sanjay Nirupam Asks 'Is Delhi Congress Aware?' As Maharashtra Defies Party On NPR, Elgaar

Pointing out the disconnect between Central Congress High command and state Congress, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, on Friday, stated that the former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was telling JNU students to oppose the National Population Register (NPR). He stated that this was in contrast to Maharashtra's Sena-NCP-Congress government which has already announced the implementation of NPR from May 1 to June 15. Nirupam has often criticised the rebellion within Congress, saying that the party lacks clear leadership.

Sanjay Nirupam on NPR and Congress

Nirupam on Elgar Parishad and Congress

Stating another example he pointed out that the Maharashtra Home Ministry which was controlled by NCP wanted a police SIT to investigate into the Elgaar Parishad case. But the CM and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray followed the Centre's line allowing the transfer of the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He has posed a question to the party's Central leadership, 'Is leadership in Delhi aware?'

What did Chidambaram say on NPR?

The former Union Minister on Thursday called for a "huge mass movement" if any Muslim is sent to detention camps, in the case the Supreme Court upholds the validity of the contentious Citizenship law (CAA). Speaking at the JNU campus in Delhi, Chidamabaram said Congress believes the CAA must be repealed and there should be a political struggle so that National Population Register (NPR) is pushed beyond 2024. While some Congress-ruled states have passed anti-CAA resolution, none of the Congress-ruled states have stalled NPR.

What happened in the Elgaar Parishad transfer?

Amid ideological rifts in the Aghadi, the NCP wished to probe into the Elgaar Parishad case in which nine activists have been charged with 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India'. But the Centre decided to transfer the case to NIA, without consulting the state. While the State's Home Minister approached a Pune court challenging the transfer, the CM - Uddhav Thackeray, whose party was a part of the Fadnavis government gave a No objection Certificate to the transfer of the case to NIA.