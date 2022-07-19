'Always Existed': Army Fact-checks Opposition On Agnipath Scheme 'caste Certificate' Claim

After AAP MP Sanjay Singh cried foul over the requirement of caste and religion certificates to apply for the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Army issued a clarification. Speaking to ANI, Army officials stressed that the aspirants always had to submit caste certificates and religion certificates if required. Thus, they asserted that there is no change in the recruitment process for the aforesaid scheme.

Elaborating further, they explained that religion is also required for performing last rites as per religious rituals for recruits who die during training and soldiers who are martyred.

Alleging that people will be discriminated against on caste lines, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged, "The bad face of the Modi government has come in front of the country. Does Modi Ji not consider Dalits/backward/tribals eligible for army recruitment? For the first time in the history of India, caste is being asked in "Army Recruitment". Modi Ji, do you want to make 'Agniveer' or 'Jaativeer'?"

Moreover, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya asserted that this system has existed since the colonial era and was formalized in 1949 through a special Army order. Thus, the Centre is just following the procedure being followed for more than 7 decades. In 2013, the Indian Army told the Supreme Court that information about caste and religion is just an administrative and operational requirement and plays no role in the selection process. the Army also reiterated that it does not recruit on the basis of caste, region and religion.

This obsession to blame PM Modi for everything means the likes of Sanjay Singh put their foot in mouth every day.

Army’s regiment system has existed right from British era.

Post independence, it was formalised in 1949, through a Special Army Order. Modi Govt has changed nothing. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 19, 2022

The Agnipath scheme

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years. Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.