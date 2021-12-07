Sasikala Calls On 'Superstar' Rajinikanth Amid Gaining Momentum For AIADMK Comeback

Expelled AIADMK leader and former Jayalalithaa aide Sasikala called on 'Superstar' Rajinikanth and his wife Latha at their Poes Garden residence in Chennai on Tuesday. The Chinnamma called on the Annathe actor to enquire about his health and to congratulate him on being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award earlier this year. Sasikala's meet with Rajinikanth comes amid her attempt to gain further momentum to return to AIADMK after she was expelled in 2017. Pictures of Rajinikanth and Latha meeting Sasikala at their residence emerged shortly after the meeting.

The tale of Sasikala & a rattled AIADMK

Sasikala's attempts to return to the top position in AIADMK has gained renewed momentum after the EPS-OPS two-leaves party's dismal performance in the Assembly elections that concluded earlier this year, in which DMK and allies emerged victorious. The former Jayalalithaa-aide, who had previously 'quit' politics, has actively been engaging with AIADMK cadre and leaders in an attempt to gain support, while a seemingly rattled EPS-OPS-led party has been expelling those who are in contact with Chinnamma for alleged anti-party activities.

AIADMK even went on to amend their bylaws recently, opting to retain retaining Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam as its top leaders, confirming that the duo were indeed pulling all the stops to keep Sasikala at bay. In response to the move, Chinamma claimed that the party was being run as per the whims and fancies of a few and pledged to change the situation soon. Sasikala, meanwhile, has been engaging with cadres and leaders garnering support, taking out tours and confidently assuring them that she would take the party back to its golden days once she returns to it.

Earlier in Octiber, late CM J Jayalalitha's aide V.K Sasikala (Chinamma) challenged the EPS-OPS duo by unveiling a commemorative plaque at found MGR's house at T Nagar on the party's 50th foundation day in which she is referred to as 'General Secretary'. Later, addressing supporters at MGR house, Ramapuram, she said that the party was made with cadres, otherwise it will be sidelined. Stating that all should come together to make AIADMK a success, she added that she stayed away from party during elections to ensure EPS-OPS victory.

In March, a month after she was released from prison, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Later, after DMK managed to trump AIADMK, denying it a 3rd consecutive term, Sasikala's multiple leaked audios with cadres begging her to return shook the EPS-OPS duo. After expelling over 50 cadres for being in touch with Sasikala, AIADMK has warned cadres of similar action if found in contact with her.