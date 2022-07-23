SBSP Chief Rajbhar On SP's 'free To Leave' Letter: 'We Accept The Divorce; Next Step BSP'

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP's) OP Rajbhar intends to ally with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) gave them the 'freedom' to break the alliance. The leader added that the fight for Dalits and backward classes will continue. In an important development on July 23, SP communicated to both SBSP’s OP Rajbhar and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) President Shivpal Singh Yadav, that they are free to leave the alliance.

In a letter to Rajbhar, Samajwadi Party said, "Respected OP Rajbhar ji, if you think you will get more respect elsewhere then you are free to go there."

‘Will go with BSP as they believe in Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ideology’: Rajbhar

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rajbhar said he plans to ally with BSP as they strongly believe in the ideology of BR Ambedkar, more than others. “We are trying to ally with the BSP. They strongly follow the ideology of Babasaheb Ambedkar, more than others.”

He also took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav for his objection to his meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “If I meet Yogi Adityanath for a purpose, then it’s a crime, however, it’s okay if Akhilesh Yadav or respected Mulayam Singh Yadav meets Adityanath." Rajbhar also accused the SP of keeping specific communities to the margins and not giving them tickets in the 2022 assembly elections, “The SP didn’t give tickets to Kashyaps, Pal-Prajapatis, Rajbhars in the elections, I have accepted the 'talaq' (divorce) offered by him today.”

You are free to leave the alliance: Samajwadi Party

Earlier on July 23, the Samajwadi Party expressed its displeasure with OP Rajbhar’s SBSP. In a letter to the party, SP said, “OP Rajbhar ji, Samajwadi Party is relentlessly fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). You are allied with the BJP and working for strengthening the party. If you think you will get more respect elsewhere then you are free to go there."

'Allied with you to fight for the cause of backward communities': Rajbhar

In a reply to the SP's letter to SBSP, Rajbhar said he had struck an alliance with SP to fight for the rights of the backward and the marginalised. However, he was not satisfied with the alliance working towards the goal. "I joined you and SP to fight for the rights of backward communities, Dalits, disadvantaged and minority communities. I thought SP will work for the welfare of these sectons of the society. However, it's sad to say, the truth was revealed to me after I worked closely with the party. The reality is SP doesn't want to include the backward castes, Dalits, disadvantaged and minorities in electoral politics."

On the issue of supporting the candidature of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, going against the Opposition candidate whom SP had supported, Rajbhar said he was aware Akhilesh Yadav didn't like his stand.