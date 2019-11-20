SCOOP: Shiv Sena Netas Want To Take No Chances; Seek Uddhav As CM Face, Not Aaditya

Amid the ongoing political situation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena party sources have stated that a meeting is going to held on November 22 in this regard. The meeting will be held between Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray and Sena's MLAs, according to the sources. The sources further added, during this meeting, the MLAs will request Uddhav Thackeray to be the Chief Ministerial face.

Sena wants Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister

According to party sources, all of Sena's 54 MLAs will request Uddhav to be the Chief Minister and will not field anyone else, whether it is Yuva Sena Chief Aaditya Thackeray or party veteran Eknath Shinde. The sources further say there two different opinions in the party, some MLAs are of the view that the government should only be formed with BJP and others say that form a government with whomsoever it is. The meeting on Friday has been called by Uddhav Thackeray to see clarity as to what the MLA's actually want, the sources added.

Raut clarifies that there were no factions within the party

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressed a press briefing on Wednesday morning on the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, where no party has yet been able to form a government even three weeks after the results were declared. Raut clarified that there was no faction within the party. Raut said, "Maharashtra is a big state, the BJP has been unable to form a government and so the responsibility falls on the other parties. There are various issues, such as the farmer crisis and a stable government is needed." Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), who were long term alliance partners and had agreed to a pre-poll alliance before the October elections, were not able to form a government post the elections, and after major disagreements, went on to break the alliance. Shiv Sena's Union Minister, Arvind Sawant also resigned from his post as the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.

Maharashtra politics

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month. In the October 21 Maharashtra polls, the BJP-Sena saffron alliance won 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member assembly. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, bagged 44 and 54 seats respectively. However, failing to evolve a consensus over the chief minister's post, the two saffron parties parted ways, with the Sena exploring the possibility of tying up with the Congress-NCP.

