Seeman's Leaked Tape Confirms NTK Wants To Block 'Medhaku' Film On LTTE Chief Prabhakaran

In honour of the life of LTTE leader Prabhakaran, Eelam Tamil supporters have come together and filmed 'Medaku'. Although it met with several interruptions it was released on the 25th via an OTT platform named BS Value.

In light of this recent development, an audio clip of Seeman, the chief coordinator of the Naam Tamil Party, has caused a great deal of controversy on social media, after he called for a ban on the film, which tells the life story of LTTE leader Prabhakaran.

What is the 'Medaku' Controversy?

'Leader Prabhakaran's image is being taken for granted by some people "who have gone from here" (referring to NTK). If the movie is released, it will cause all of us great embarrassments. Therefore, it should be stopped at the earliest. This should not be like we did directly. If left unchecked, it will have different consequences,' he was heard saying to one of his supporters on WhatsApp, the audio of which has gone viral on social media. Seeman also seems to mention an AIADMK leader Kalyana Sundaram, in the conversation.

What did Seeman say?

The film which was released on BS Value OTT site on June 25, tells the story of LTTE leader Prabhakaran from his birth to head a revolutionary organisation branded by many as a terrorist outfit-LTTE. Prabhakaran's autobiography, which the movie is based on forms the basis of the first part of the film. The film has reportedly earned rave reviews from Sri Lankan Tamils ​​and Indian Tamils ​​alike. It is in this context that an audio clip has gone viral on social media which claims that Seeman, the chief co-ordinator of the Naam Tamil Party, has spoken out against the need to stop Prabhakaran's biopic.

Don't involve me directly but stop the film: NTK Chief Seeman

In the audio clip, Seeman is reported to have spoken to someone on the phone: "What do you know about this guy who wants to make this film against us? What does he even know about our leader? He is surely making this film just to commercially exploit Prabhakaran's name and make money. I cannot tolerate this. Those who have left us Bhuvankumar, Kittu, Kalyanasundaram, whom we have expelled (we have expelled from the party), all have banded together to make this project. If we don't stop this now in the beginning, it will bring unnecessary problems later. It certainly wouldn't be good if we intervened directly," Seeman is heard saying.

On one hand, Seeman claims to call for the ban of this movie for moral reasons, and on the other, some believe that the NTK leader thinks he is the sole proprietor for LTTE and Prabhakaran's legacy. He has received sharp criticism over the leaked audiotape not only from prominent Indian Tamils but also from Sri Lankan Tamils who are calling him out for pretending to take Prabhakaran and LTTE's legacy on a "lease" all for himself. While criticism has been flowing in from all quarters, politics over Prabhakaran and LTTE remain unfazed with no end in sight.