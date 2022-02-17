Senior Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Joshi dies at 81

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Senior Shiv Sena leader and former minister Sudhir Joshi died of a brief illness here on Thursday, party sources said.

Joshi was 81 and is survived by his son.

The senior leader was the nephew of former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi and was a minister in the latter's cabinet in 1995.

He held the portfolios of school education and revenue.

According to party sources, Joshi had contracted COVID-19, but had recovered last week.

Joshi began his political career as a corporator in 1968 and went on to serve as a city mayor in 1973-74.

Joshi was among the first generation Sena leaders and was actively involved in the party's Stanik Lokadhikar Samiti, which was set up to provide jobs to locals. PTI MR ARU ARU

