After delivering an emotional speech via Facebook by stating that he is ready to resign as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, top sources have now informed Republic that Uddhav Thackeray may move out of his official residence 'Varsha' later in the day. Republic has also learnt that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has advised Thackeray to make rebel minister Eknath Shinde the next CM.

This comes barely an hour after Pawar, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad arrived at the Maharashtra CM's residence. In latest update, Pawar has now left from the CM's residence.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday conceded his defeat and said that he is 'ready to resign' from his post. Delivering an emotional address via Facebook, the Maharashtra CM expressed his dismay over his 'own people' turning against him and stated that he is ready to tender his resignation on one condition - that his fellow Shiv Sainiks face him and make the demand in person.

'My own people are now questioning; ready to quit'

"We were opposition to Congress and NCP for 25 to 30 years. When all 3 parties came together in 2019, Sharad Pawar told me that I had to take the responsibility of CM post. I didn't even have prior experience. But I took the responsibility. Sharad Pawar & Sonia Gandhi helped me a lot, they kept their faith in me. I was surprised that I became CM. But my own people are now questioning. I am ready to quit if my own MLAs want me to quit. You all are saying that you are not going to backstab Shiv Sena then why all this? I am not going to Raj Bhawan as I have COVID. I am ready to go and meet governor," the Maharashta CM added.

Maharashtra political crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options, with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction.

Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs has reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam.