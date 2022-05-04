As the situation continues to remain tense over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's Hanuman Chalisa warning, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has held a round of discussions with the Maharashtra chief minister as well as the Home Minister and MVA leaders over the law and order situation in the state.

This came as the deadline provided by the MNS supremo on removing loudspeakers from mosques came to an end on Wednesday, May 4.

Sharad Pawar discusses law & order situation in Maharashtra

Speaking to Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil over the phone, Sharad Pawar discussed the law and order situation in the state and further was also apprised about the arrangements being done to handle any escalations. As per our sources, the Home Minister has assured Pawar that everything is under control and there is nothing to worry about.

On the other hand, Pawar also spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and took note of the situation in the state amid the ongoing loudspeaker debate. Meanwhile, CM Thackeray has also ordered that the police must take necessary measures to maintain law and order and also not wait for any orders. Notably, this came shortly after the MNS chief reacted to an FIR filed against him over the Aurangabad rally. He also reiterated his demand to take the loudspeakers from mosques in the state, further adding that "If it is not done by May 4, then people will play Hanuman Chalisa wherever loudspeakers are used".

Maharashtra police on high alert amid tensions over 'loudspeaker ban' row

As an environment of tension prevails in the state, Maharashtra police have launched a statewide crackdown on Raj Thackeray's MNS leaders and activists who are likely to indulge in violent activities. So far, a youth from the MNS party has been detained by the police in Navi Mumbai while more than 1,000 MNS activists have been detained to prevent them from disturbing the law and order situation in the state by playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside mosques. Apart from that, prohibitory orders have been also issued to 14,000 other workers.

The police have also issued precautionary notices under various sections of the CrPC to more than 300 people including prominent MNS leaders like Rajeev Javlekar in the Central Mumbai region in an attempt to ensure that the situation remains under control.

