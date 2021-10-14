On Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar took a dig at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his remark that he still feels as if he is the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Addressing the party cadre in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, Fadnavis observed, "I feel that I am the CM even today. You (BJP leaders) did not let me feel the absence of (this post). Finally, the position that a person occupies is not important. What he does is important. In the last two years, I have not stayed home even for one day and dedicated myself to the service of the people".

Responding to this, Pawar told reporters in Mumbai, "It is good. He made it clear that he is the CM. I congratulate him. It is a very good thing that he cannot forget that he is not in power after completing his 5-year term. I lacked this trait. I served as the Chief Minister 4 times but I don't even remember".

Justifying his remark, Fadnavis highlighted that the NCP supremo had not completed his full 5-year term unlike him. Retorting to Pawar, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly remarked, The difference is that I was CM for a continuous period of 5 years. After 40 years, I was the first CM to complete the full 5-year term. Sharad Pawar is a big leader. He was (the CM) 4 times but he could never complete his 5-year term".

He added, "It would have been better if he (Sharad Pawar) would have (completed his 5-year term). He would have definitely done a good job. As per the situation back then, he could occupy the CM's chair for only one and a half years and sometimes two years. But I feel content for one reason. The entire Maha Vikas Aghadi is distressed as I am content even being the Leader of Opposition. This is proof of my work."

Formation of the MVA government

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly election, NDA could not form the government over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. After the imposition of the President's Rule in the state, BJP took a surprising step of joining hands with NCP's Ajit Pawar, who had reportedly promised the support of other legislators. However, the new Fadnavis-led government had to resign ahead of the SC-mandated floor test owing to the paucity of numbers. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019.