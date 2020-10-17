Shatrughan Sinha Praises His Son Luv Sinha's 'sanskaar' As He Enters Poll Fray In Bihar

Bollywood actor and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha will contest the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar on a Congress ticket. As the junior Shotgun got a ticket from Bankipore assembly constituency, which goes to poll in the second phase of elections on November 3, he sought blessings from his mother and father. Reacting on the same, father Shatrughan Sinha said that he is "very touched, moved & humbled" by the gesture of his son.

Very touched, moved & humbled by our son Luv Sinha's gesture in this tweet. It shows his @LuvSinha maturity, wisdom & 'Sanskar'. Celebrations are in order for the people from your constituency/Bihar, well wishers & supporters. We all will get to see you this weekend on the most https://t.co/KnovfdVuif — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 17, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Luv Sinha had extended his regards to leaders of Mahagathbandhan for providing him an opportunity to "serve the people of Bihar." He had posted a picture with his mother Poonam Sinha, who had contested the Lok Sabha elections 2019 on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Lucknow.

चुनाव २०२० : माँ का आशीर्वाद लिए बिना कोई कदम नहीं लेना चाहिए । बचपन से अपने पिताजी से जो सीखने को मिला, और जो अनुभव प्राप्त किया हर चुनाव मैं महनत करके, शायद वो आज के लिए ही था। मैं @INCIndia और महागठबँधन के प्रत्येक वरिष्ठ नेता का आभारी हूँ जिन्होंने मुझे यह pic.twitter.com/TvtS4R5lRm — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) October 16, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha, who parted ways from the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, and joined Congress had contested unsuccessfully from the Patna Sahib constituency. His son Luv has been pitted against BJP's three-time MLA Nitin Navin from Bankipore, which falls under Patna Sahib. Bankipur seat is going to be a tough fight for the junior Shotgun as it is considered as BJP's citadel. The sitting BJP MLA Navin has won the seat since 2005 and his father Navan Kishor Prasad Sinha had held the seat from 1995 for the BJP.

Seat-sharing formula of RJD-Cong alliance

Congress is contesting on 70 seats in Bihar as the party agreed to a seat-sharing deal of 144-70 with the RJD. Three other Communist parties are also part of Mahagathbandhan and are contesting on 29 seats. Tejashwi Yadav has been declared its CM face.

Bihar elections 2020

243 members assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. The ruling JDU-BJP is contesting along with Mukesh Sahni's VIP and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), while LJP has decided to go solo. The Mahagathbandhan led by RJD has lost many key allies and is contesting with Congress and three left parties.

On 28 September, Pappu Yadav who is eyeing a comeback in politics of Bihar stitched an alliance of his party Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) with Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party', MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They named it the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA). On the other side, confident after his party's victory in byelections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has teamed up with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP as the 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' to contest the upcoming polls.

