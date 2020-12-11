Shiv Sena Backs Pawar For UPA Chairperson, Says 'Congress Is Weak, Must Strengthen UPA'

Backing Sharad Pawar as the next UPA chairman, Congress' new ally Shiv Sena has backed Pawar's bid to be the alliance chief, taking over from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Talking to reporters on Friday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that while Pawar has refused the position, Sena would be happy if he was chosen as UPA chairman. Noting that Congress was weak now, Raut said the Opposition needed to come together to strengthen the UPA.

Sharad Pawar may replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA Chairperson after Rahul refuses: Sources

Sena backs Pawar as UPA chairman

We'll be happy if Pawar sir becomes UPA chairman. But I've heard that he's personally refused it. We will support him if such a proposal comes to the fore officially. Congress is weak now so the opposition needs to come together & strengthen the UPA: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader pic.twitter.com/3NNHEjCmPu — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

Congress sets up 3 panels for economic, foreign & security issues; 'dissenters' included

Pawar to be the next UPA chairman?

On Thursday, sources reported that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson soon. Sources also said that initial talks have already happened in this regard, but NCP has refuted such reports. Moreover, after the recent poll debacles in Bihar and Hyderabad, many leaders are said to have asked Rahul Gandhi to take up UPA Chairmanship. But Gandhi is said to have refused to re-take the post of Congress president and succeed his mother as UPA Chairperson. Incidentally, Pawar along with Tariq Anwar and PA Sangma was expelled from the Congress in 1999 after he took issue with Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin.

Abhishek Singhvi breaks silence on '23 Congress dissenters'; says 'must follow party Prez'

Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. This led to a barrage of resignations from posts like Milind Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Chaturvedi and many more. Amidst a lot of turmoil with Priyanka Vadra too being considered, Congress finally went back to their safe option and named Sonia Gandhi as its interim chief till AICC session is held to choose the next president. Most leaders have time and again implored the 50-year-old Rahul Gandhi to take back the reins of the party, but he has not budged. Recently, 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes' in the party, which was quashed by the party's CWC.

Bharat Kisan Union moves Supreme Court; seeks repeal of Farm Laws & nationwide loan waiver

Sena & Congress-NCP

After the Maharashtra polls, the saffron allies BJP and Sena fell out with the Sena insisting an equal sharing of CM post for 2.5 years and portfolios, which was refused by BJP. Irked that the Shiv Sena which was in talks with NCP and Congress to form the government, Fadnavis had unsuccessfully partnered with Ajit Pawar to be sworn-in as Maharashtra CM for mere 72 hours. Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately, leading to Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation. With the three-party alliance stitched, Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28, with the three parties allying for the state council polls - winning 4 out of 6 seats.