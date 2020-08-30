Shiv Sena Bats For Rahul's Return As Congress Chief; Raut Says 'extinction' Otherwise

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has come out in support of Rahul Gandhi and said stopping him from taking over leadership of Congress will lead to the "extinction" of the grand old party.

In his weekly column Rokhthok in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut also said Congress lacks a leader who can stand up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with full might. Referring to the letter by 23 Congress leaders to Sonia Gandhi on having a "full time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, Raut wondered who is stopping these leaders from being active.

"Activeness to stop Rahul Gandhi will be instrumental in destroying the party and lead to its extinction," Raut said. Having a non-Gandhi as Congress president is a good idea, but no one in those 23 has that capability, said Raut whose party, along with Congress and NCP, is a constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance in Maharashtra.

Referring to regional parties floated by former Congress leaders, Raut said, "The Congress still exists across India but with different masks. If these masks are thrown away, it can emerge as a prominent political party." He said Congress veteran late V N Gadgil described the Congress as an old woman who will never die. "Rahul Gandhi has to decide what to do with the old lady," Raut added.

Drama in CWC

Twenty-three leaders had written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi emphasising the need for the active revival of the party. As the CWC meeting began on 24 August, sources reported that Sonia Gandhi offered to step down, whereas Rahul Gandhi expressed his displeasure at the dissenting letter. An all-out war broke out between Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, and Rahul after the latter said that the dissenters were 'in cahoots with the BJP', which prompted Sibal to lash out on Twitter and Azad to offer to resign.

The temporary end to the day-long drama came with Sonia Gandhi continuing to be the 'interim' chief of the grand-old party, till fresh elections are held by AICC in the next six months. A 5-point resolution waxing lyrical about Sonia and Rahul was issued.

Several Congress leaders have demanded the return of Rahul Gandhi as party chief, a post the Wayanad MP gave up following the party's drubbing in 2019 general elections. He has repeatedly refused to return as president but many observe that Rahul calls the shots in key party decisions and holds the de facto authority over the grand old party.

