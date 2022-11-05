Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri's Family Claims Receiving Death Threats; Demands Security

A day after Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri was murdered in broad daylight in Punjab's Amritsar, his family members have claimed that they are receiving death threats over the phone.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, his son said, "Last night, I got a call from a person who gave us death threats. I demand the government to provide security to my family."

The Hindu activist's family has blamed Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh for the murder. They alleged that Amritpal had given death threats to Suri.

Interestingly, a video has been accessed by Republic which shows the accused Sandeep Singh taking the blessing of pro-Khalistan hardliner Amritpal Singh. The meeting reportedly took place five days before the murder.

Angered over the Shiv Sena leader's murder, a massive protest is taking place in Amritsar against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government. The demonstrators have also launched a 'rail roko' protest. The Hindu groups have also called for a bandh in Amritsar on Saturday.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence

In his first reaction, after nearly 22 hours, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the accused, involved in the murder of Sudhir Suri has been rounded up.

"The accused has been rounded up. The investigation is in the preliminary stage. Police are carrying out an investigation. There will be justice," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said during a roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday while taking part in a protest. He was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside.

The accused, Sandeep Singh, was arrested and the .32-bore licensed weapon used in the crime was recovered. The accused owns a garment shop near the protest site, according to police. The accused has been sent to 7-day police remand.