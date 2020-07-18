Shiv Sena Mocks Former CM Fadnavis, Says His 'concerns' Help MVA Govt Work Round-the-clock

In its satirical tone, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday showered praises on former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and mocked him for worrying due to the negative articles written about him. Referring to a viral video in which Fadnavis is heard saying his colleague Girish Mahajan that if he gets infected with Coronavirus, he would go to a government hospital, Saamana said that this shows BJP leader's faith in the government-run by Uddhav Thackeray.

The Sena article goes on to say that Fadnavis is boosting the morale of the healthcare staffs and doctors with his trip throughout the state. It also said that Fadnavis is 'diligently fulfilling his duties' as a Leader of Opposition by going to the affected areas. Moreover, it stated that due to the concerns raised by Fadnavis, the MVA government is able to work round-the-clock.

Shiv Sena won't yield credit for Dharavi's Covid fight to RSS; says 'focus on UP & Bihar'

Earlier, Shiv Sena alleged that new propaganda is being spread that Dharavi's COVID-19 situation is improved only because of RSS. In the op-ed piece, Sena advised the Centre to pay more attention to states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and opined, "despite the appropriate handling of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh as PM Modi claimed, the state had to undergo lockdown again, which means something has gone wrong." The article also targeted Fadnavis by saying that he is travelling across Maharashtra and trying to find faults in Maharashtra government's way of handling COVID-19 and giving lectures on how the government has failed in handling the pandemic.

Former CM Fadnavis briefs PM Modi on 'ground reality' about COVID in Maharashtra

Fadnavis briefs PM Modi on Maharashtra's COVID scenario

Visiting COVID-19 affected places in entire Maharashtra, former CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, briefed PM Modi on the state's Maharashtra COVID-19 scenario. Speaking to media persons in Delhi, he said that PM Modi has queried about rise in cases in several parts of Maharashtra and what could be done to reduce them. Moreover, he suggested that Maharashtra must ramp up testing like Delhi to reduce the rise in cases.

"After a fruitful discussion with several Union Ministers, I believe that the Centre will take an appropriate decision. I have toured entire Maharashtra and have now briefed PM Modi on the ground scenario about COVID-19 in the state. While the Centre has been extending help to Maharashtra government, I felt, as an intermediate politician, I must assure the same," he said.

After visiting most #COVID19 affected Maharashtra districts, briefed Hon PM @narendramodi ji on assessment and actual #Coronavirus situation on ground.#CoronaInMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/nXhBWc9p1y — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 17, 2020

The state on Friday reported 8,308 new cases of Coronavirus disease, taking the overall tally of confirmed cases to 2,92,589, informed the state health department. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 11,452 after 258 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients jumped by 2,217 in the same period to reach 1,60,357. As of July 1, there are 1,20,480 active cases in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases jump by 8,308 in 24 hrs; active cases soar to 1.2 lakh