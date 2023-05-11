Shiv Sena Row: Fadnavis Confident Of Supreme Court Ruling Verdict In CM Shinde's Favour

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, said that he is confident about the Supreme Court delivering the verdict of the Shiv Sena row in CM Eknath Shinde's favour. Shinde, who defected from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with more than a dozen MLAs, went on to ally with the BJP and got the stamp of the 'real' Shiv Sena from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Interestingly, Uddhav, during his address at Pachora in Jalgaon district last month said that even people in Pakistan know which one the real Shiv Sena is. Hitting back at him, Shinde said that it is unfortunate that Pakistan's certificate is required to decide to whom the real Shiv Sena belongs.

While waiting for a final validation from the apex court on Thursday, May 11, Fadnavis said, "We are hopeful because our case is strong... my expectation is that there will be an appropriate verdict." On the opposition leaders demanding the resignation of CM Shinde, Fadnavis said, "I am sorry to use the word but it is an arena of idiots."

"Why would Eknath Shinde submit his resignation? What mistakes has he had made?" he questioned. "I am telling you that Eknath Shinde will remain the chief minister and we will contest the next elections under his leadership." Earlier in March this year, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav and CM Shinde factions pertaining to last year’s political crisis in the state, including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde’s party) who revolted against the former's leadership.

Shiv Sena launches Delhi unit ahead of SC verdict

About a week ago, the Shiv Sena of the Shinde faction launched its Delhi unit and its leaders vowing to implement the 'Maharashtra model' of development in the national capital. "The party will leverage experienced leadership to expand its reach nationally. Our Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given a governance model to Maharashtra and the party's young leaders bank on that to expand the base in Delhi and other states too," senior Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul said during the launch.