Shiv Sena Criticises Supreme Court On Decision Allowing Opening Of Jain Temples In Mumbai

Slamming the Supreme Court’s decision to reopen religious places in Mumbai despite increasing COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena cited that even the top court does not function ‘normally’ during the pandemic.

“Even the Supreme Court does not function normally during this coronavirus crisis. But we have to accept every verdict by saying “Yes, my lord,” Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamana.

Places of worship remained shut for devotees since the commencement of the nationwide lockdown on March 25. Easing the norms, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the reopening of religious places across India from June 8 onwards.

However, the Maharashtra government chose to retain the earlier restrictions in the wake of the State recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. While refusing to give any concession for the Paryushan festival, the State government informed the Bombay HC that it would consider the demand for opening places of worship once it revised the lockdown guidelines again.

SC allows 3 Jain temples to reopen

However, when the matter was taken up to the Supreme Court, a bench headed by CJI SA Bobde allowed three Jain temples in Mumbai to reopen for worshippers on August 22 and 23. The apex court stated that prayers can be offered at the Jain temples at Dadar, Byculla, and Chembur on the last two days of the Paryushan festival.

Shiv Sena was clearly displeased by the verdict but it chose to ‘accept and respect the decision’ since it is a religious matter. Further, taking a jibe at the Centre, the party said, “Coronavirus is not bought by the government, otherwise the Home Minister would not have suffered from it.”

HM Amit Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He has recovered from the disease but remains in post-COVID care at AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

Coronavirus situation in Mumbai

Experiencing a small respite from rains, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 991 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 34 new deaths. The financial capital also saw 690 recoveries taking its cured tally at 1,10,059. The city now has 1,36,348 cases of which 18,565 are active with 7419 fatalities.

Mumbai is seeing a steady rise in recovery rate - standing at 81 per cent now while its growth rise slowed to 0.80%. BMC reported that 7,04,314 samples have been tested till date with a 19.21 per cent positivity rate. As per BMC's war room report, 151 of 912 ventilator beds were vacant, while 233 of 1431 ICU beds were vacant.

Throughout the day, many Mumbaikars bid adieu to Lord Ganesha by immersing idols in artificial ponds in absence of access to the sea due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees immersed idols in the 167 artificial ponds set up in different parts of the city. The Maharashtra government in its guidelines for Ganeshotsav celebrations has said that processions should not be taken out before installing and immersing of idols and limited height of idols installed by sarvajanik mandals and at households to four feet and two feet, respectively.

