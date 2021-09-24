Shiv Sena 'thanks' Guv For Clearing OBC Quota Ordinance; Questions Pending MLC Nominations

Amid the feud between the Maharashtra government and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Shiv Sena thanked the latter for approving the OBC reservation ordinance. While Koshyari initially refused to sign the ordinance mandating OBC reservation in urban local bodies citing that the Supreme Court should be informed in advance, he gave his assent after the state government sent back an amended proposal. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut contrasted the alacrity shown in this case to the pending MLC nominations.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut wrote, "It is in Maharashtra's interest that the government and Raj Bhavan will continue working in this manner. It is essential to thank the Governor for approving the ordinance". At the same time, he chided the Centre for not providing empirical data which is necessary to provide reservation to the OBC community.

"It is understandable that the Governor saw shortcomings in the OBC reservation ordinance. But the file regarding the nomination of 12 members to the Legislative Council has been pending for his signature for about 8 months now. What are the shortcomings in this proposal and what advice has he been given about these shortcomings? The Cabinet forwarded 12 names. The Governor neither approves the names nor is he ready to talk on this," he added.

Maharashtra Cabinet approves ordinance

In its verdict dated March 4, the Supreme Court struck down 27 percent OBC reservation in Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra. Maintaining that the reservation quota for the community can be fixed only after collecting empirical data, the SC permitted the State Election Commission to conduct the local body elections without this quota. This led to massive protests from many OBC outfits and politicians across party lines.

Subsequently, the state government moved the apex court seeking socio-economic caste census data from the Centre to facilitate the OBC reservation. However, it decided to explore the ordinance route after the SEC declared by-elections in 6 Zilla Parishads on October 5. As per the ordinance finalised by the Cabinet, the reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities won't be affected and the OBC quota will not breach the 50 percent ceiling for the rural local body polls.

MVA finalises list of 12 nominees

On November 6, 2020, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra finalised the list of 12 nominated members to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The Governor is mandated by the Constitution to nominate to the legislative council 12 members from the fields of literature, art, science, cooperative movement, and social service on the recommendation of the state government. As per sources, actor and former Congress leader Urmila Matondkar, Chandrakant Raghuwanshi, Vijay Karanjkar, and Nitin Bangude Patil have been selected from the Shiv Sena quota.

Sources added that ex-BJP leader Eknath Khadse, former Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti, Yashpal Bhinge, and Anand Shinde have been chosen by NCP. On the other hand, Congress has reportedly shortlisted AICC in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil, spokesperson Sachin Sawant, Muzaffar Hussain, and Aniruddha Vankar. On August 13, the Bombay HC ruled on a plea that the Maharashtra Governor has the "constitutional obligation" to either accept or reject the proposal sent by the Cabinet "within a reasonable time".