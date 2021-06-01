Shiv Sena Wades Into COVID-19 Origin Debate; Says 'China Hiding Its Sins With WHO's Help'

Wading into the growing demand to trace the origin of COVID-19, Shiv Sena on Tuesday squarely blamed China citing faith in the theory that the virus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In an editorial published in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut highlighted the importance of both the US and the UK seeking a deeper investigation into the origin of the pandemic. He raised questions as to how the situation is normal in China as against the rest of the world which is still waging a tough battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated, "There is a strict lockdown all over the world. While there is a restriction on the movement of people in cities like New York, Washington, Mumbai, Delhi and Moscow, Beijing and Shanghai are fully operational despite having a high density of population. Barring for Wuhan, it seems nothing has happened in China. The economies of most countries in the world are at a standstill while China's economy is on the top."

The Sena leader hinted at the possibility of China manufacturing this virus to wreck other countries and emerge as a superpower in the end. Moreover, he accused the country of hiding its sins with the help of the World Health Organisation that has repeatedly given it a clean chit. Maintaining that it is too late for the US to order an Intelligence probe, Raut called for the need to investigate China's DNA.

India pushes for next phase studies

On May 28, India advocated next phase studies by the WHO team to reach "robust conclusions" on the origin of the novel coronavirus. An international team comprising 17 Chinese and 17 international experts conducted a joint study in this regard from January 14-February 10, 2021 in Wuhan. With the Terms of Reference focusing on the introduction of the novel coronavirus virus in the city, the report issued on March 20 claimed that a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was an "extremely unlikely" scenario.

Describing it as an important first step, the Ministry of External Affairs stressed the need for more data and studies in this regard. In a statement, the MEA stated, "The WHO convened global study on the origin of Covid-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies as also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions. The follow up of the WHO report and further studies deserve the understanding and cooperation of all".

Incidentally, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus raised concerns about data being withheld from the team and said that the lab leak theory required "further investigation". In a statement issued on May 26, US President Joe Biden stated that he had asked the Intelligence Community to collect information for a definitive conclusion regarding the COVID-19 origin and report back to him within 90 days. Moreover, he asserted that the US will keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a transparent and evidence-based international investigation besides providing access to all relevant data.