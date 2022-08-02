'Shiv Sena Won't Celebrate 3rd Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation': J&K Party Chief

Ahead of the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, the Shiv Sena unit of Jammu and Kashmir on August 1 said that they will not celebrate the day as the 'miseries' of the people of the Union Territory have increased. Jammu and Kashmir party president Manish Sahni alleged that the locals are still waiting for the restoration of state status.

In a video message, Shiv Sena J&K unit president Manish Sahni said, "The people feel betrayed and have no reason to celebrate with their miseries having multiplied. The killing of innocents in Kashmir as part of target killings besides rising unemployment in J&K has destroyed all the happiness due to the despair prevailing among the youth."

The UT party president added, "For the last three years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are waiting for the restoration of state status and a democratic process that has not happened to date. Unemployment remains at its peak in the state. The candidates waiting for jobs by appearing in various examinations are in great despair due to the cancellation of notifications and delay in recruitment."

Abolishment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

On August 5, 2019, the Central government had abolished Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and further moved a separate Bill that bifurcated the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The move came amid massive uproar in the Rajya Sabha as well as across the Valley. After this, the announcement ignited strong protests from the opposition.

On the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week said that the abrogation of Article 370 has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K polls

The Delimitation Commission in May this year submitted its final report to the government which was later accepted, further paving the way for fresh elections in the Union Territory. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also asserted that elections will be carried out in Jammu and Kashmir after fresh delimitation, following which political parties are also making preparations for the polls.

Image: PTI, Republic World