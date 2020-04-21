MP CM Shivraj Singh Claims His Administration Took Immediate Steps To Combat COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stated that his government has been taking all the necessary steps required to combat coronavirus. Chouhan was speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Monday, when he said that his government's first meeting, an hour after taking charge as CM was on coronavirus.

Chouhan blames Kamal Nath administration for an increase in COVID-19 cases

Chouhan said that former CM Kamal Nath's administration failed to stop the virus when the first registered in the state and criticized the government for holding meetings on IIFA ceremony, and not the paying enough attention on the virus.

Madhya Pradesh recorded its first coronavirus case on March 20, three days before Chouhan took over as the Chief Minister of the state following Kamal Nath's resignation after the latter lost majority in the State assembly.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1485 cases of coronavirus across the state, with 74 lives lost due to the virus. Healthcare workers in the state have also been infected with the virus, which has put the authorities on a back foot in trying to fight the virus.

Chouhan has appointed a COVID-19 task force with 21 other MLAs. The task force is headed by former health minister Tulsi Silawat from the Kamal Nath cabinet and a Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist. The government has sealed off 15 districts in addition to the three major cities Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore - which have already been sealed. Previously, the state government also invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) in the state with immediate effect to combat COVID-19 to ensure essential supplies and services are operational during this crisis.

On April 7, 32 health officials tested positive in the office building of Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Health Services in Bhopal. While the source of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown, reports state that Principal Secretary of the State Public Health and Family Welfare Department, Deputy Directors, Additional Directors, and other officers have tested positive. Reports state that the health officials had attended a meeting to fight COVID-19, spreading the virus - which has now affected 90 officials. Chouhan has ordered a probe to find how 2 IAS officers led to 90 state health officials in Bhopal testing positive.

