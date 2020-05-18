MP CM Shivraj Urges WB Counterpart Mamata To Ask Railways For Indore-Kolkata Shramik Train

Expressing concern over the West Bengal migrant workers stranded in Indore amid COVID-19 lockdown, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan requested his counterpart Mamata Banerjee to write a letter to Ministry of Railways urging for a Shramik special train between Indore to Kolkata.

Many migrant workers from different districts of West Bengal work in Indore and amid the lockdown they want to return to their native places, Chief Minister Chouhan said in his letter. He further said that these migrants have started to proceed to their home town with the private vehicles due to lack of government transport.

"Indore city in Madhya Pradesh is a prominent hub for industries, businesses and educational activities. Many migrant workers from different districts of West Bengal work in Indore in large numbers. Due to the lockdown, these migrant workers want to return to their native places. But due to long-distance and lack of government transport for commute, they are proceeding to their home states on private vehicles, which is costly, uncomfortable and not a safe option," Chouhan's letter to Banerjee, roughly translated to English from Hindi, reads.

The Chief Minister's letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee further said: "Therefore, please write to the Ministry of Railways for running a special train between Indore and Kolkata, for the benefit of migrant workers from West Bengal who want to return home from Indore".

Railways operated 1,300 Shramik special trains

The government has allowed the operation of Shramik special trains for the purpose of repatriation of stranded people amid the coronavirus lockdown, which has been now extended till May 31. So far the Indian Railways has operated 1,300 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1, ferrying more than 17 lakh workers, it said on Sunday. During the last three days, more than 2 lakh people have been transported per day. In days to come, it is expected to be scaled up to 3 lakh passengers per day, the Railways said.

