Showdown In Hyderabad University As SFI Organises Screening Of Banned BBC Docuseries On PM

A mega showdown was witnessed at Hyderabad University on Thursday as the Students Federation of India (SFI), prepared for the screening of the banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The posters doing the rounds on social media gave a call for 'Save the Constitution rally' from the 'North LH to North Shopcom', followed by the screening of the propaganda tape- 'India-The Modi Question', parts I and II.

The screening was scheduled for 6 pm on Thursday, despite Hyderabad University denying the body permission for the same. In the visuals accessed by Republic, students can be seen gathered in large numbers at the venue, defying the rules and regulations.

This is not the first time, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a right-wing all-India student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) previously filed a complaint with the authorities, alleging that students screened the BBC documentary on the campus on January 21.

Also, in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia University similar screenings were organized, which led to massive ruckus, with many being detained.

#BREAKING | Showdown at Hyderabad University as campus provocation continues. ABVP stages protest against screening of banned BBC documentary. Tune in here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/fFOTrI0pvw — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2023

India-The Modi Question

The documentary by the British broadcaster, which allegedly shows lopsided reporting of the 2002 riots, was banned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on January 21, with YouTube and other links to the two-part docuseries being blocked.

The decision was taken after the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement had said, “The bias, lack of objectivity, and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible in the documentary. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts."