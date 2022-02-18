Siddaramaiah Urges Karnataka CM Bommai To Withdraw Ban On Hijab In Minority Institutions

Amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately withdraw the ban on wearing hijabs in minority institutions that run under the state government.

The state Minority Welfare Department on Thursday issued a circular to ban students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab and religious flags inside classrooms until further orders at educational institutions come under the bounds of the department.

'Withdraw order banning the hijab in minority institutions': Siddaramaiah

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said, "I urge CM of Karnataka BS Bommai to abide by High Court order and immediately withdraw the order issued by Minorities Welfare dept directing minority educational institutions. There is an interim order by High Court regarding the Hijab issue. The court has said that the order is applicable only in those schools where school welfare committee has prescribed uniforms."

He further tweeted:

Principal Secretary of Minorities Dept has said in the circular that interim court order is applicable to all residential schools & Maulana Azad schools under Minorities department.#HijabCircular — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 18, 2022

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Siddaramaiah stated, "PM Narendra Modi speaks of Beti Bachao, Beti Padao. But BJP leaders, dancing to the tune of RSS, are doing everything to deny education to Muslim girls. What does PM Narendra Modi have to say about this? I condemn the role of all the organizations that are behind the Hijab controversy. Be it RSS, SDPI or Bajrang Dal. All fundamentalist organizations are a threat to peace and harmony."

This comes at a day when state Congress leader Mukarram Khan made a shocking remark over the hijab row, threatening to cut into pieces if anyone stops students from wearing hijab. An FIR has been lodged against Khan over his threat to authorities for preventing students to sport religious clothing or flags at colleges with a prescribed uniform. "Those stopping our children from wearing hijab will be cut to pieces," the Karnataka Congress leader said.

On Friday, the Karnataka government contended before the Karnataka HC that the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and preventing its use did not violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom.

Last week, the Karnataka High Court had ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC order urged the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. Schools in Karnataka have reopened on February 14, and degree and diploma colleges reopened on February 16.

Karnataka govt issues order against clothes that disturb 'equality and integrity'

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had issued an order against wearing clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Image: ANI/PTI