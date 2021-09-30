Sidhu Accuses Punjab DGP Of Wrongfully Indicting 2 Sikhs, Giving Clean Chit To Badals

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who recently quit as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, has accused IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who has been given additional charge of Punjab DGP (Director General of Police), of wrongfully indicting two Sikh Sikhs for sacrilege and giving clean chit to Badals.

In a tweet, Sindhu said that DGP IPS Sahota was head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Beadbi case "under Badal government". "The new DGP wrongfully indicted two Sikh youth for sacrilege & gave a clean chit to Badals," the Congress leader said, "In 2018, I along with INC Ministers, then PCC Pres & present Home Minister assured them of our support in the fight for Justice."

Sahota was the head of the SIT formed in 2015 by the then Shiromani Akali Dal government to probe the sacrilege incidents. In a video message on Wednesday, Sidhu said that his first priority was to strive for justice the people have been eagerly anticipating, in the 2015 desecration of Guru Granth Sahib incidents in Faridkot.

"I see those who had given clean chits to the Badals six years ago ... have been given the responsibility of delivering justice," he had said in a video message. The ex-Congress Punjab president also questioned the appointment of APS Deol as the state's new advocate general.

Sidhu camp issues ultimatum to Congress high command

Further tanging the situation in Punjab Congress, the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp on Thursday issued an ultimatum to party leadership, urging to find a solution regarding DGP Sahota and AG APS Deol's appointment, according to Republic sources. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has already made it clear that the appointments will not be revoked. Notably, Deol was the counsel of former top cop Sumedh Saini who was accused of opening fire at sacrilege demonstrators.