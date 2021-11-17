Sidhu-Channi Dispute Shows How Congress Is Failing In Punjab: Som Prakash Mocks Infighting

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash criticised the persistent dispute between Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, stating that it reflects the failure of the Congress party.

"For the first time, we have seen that the CM says something while the party chief says something else and terms the CM's decisions as a lollipop. It shows how Congress is failing," the Minister told ANI.

Prakash concurred with Sidhu on targeting the Chief Minister for failing to fill up job vacancies in the state.

"Sidhu is absolutely right here. In 2017, jobs were promised to everyone by Congress. However, they have not been provided. Nothing is being done except making false promises. It is being tried that people are misguided but people are more aware and know what is right and wrong. The government should look into the issue accordingly," Prakash said.

Channi-Sidhu infighting, Congress at loss in Punjab

The Congress has been marred with infighting in Punjab where the recently-appointed Punjab Congress Chief continues to attack his own government over different issues, even as elections near in the state. Following Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalized without his consideration

Earlier, Sidhu had cornered the Channi government for its failure in filling up one lakh job vacancies in Punjab. Sidhu has repeatedly urged the government to not shy away from actual issues that Punjab people want to get resolved. Earlier in a tweet, he had also pointed out that Punjab is the most indebted state of India with debt accounting for 50% of the state's GDP.

While the Congress High Command urged Channi to not escalate the issues, Channi refuses to abide - telling the same to Sidhu in a one-to-one meeting. Sidhu and his supporters had similarly rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled - leading to his ouster. Punjab goes to the polls in February 2022. Captain Amarinder has now floated his own political party 'Punjab Lok Congress', which is likely to further dent Congress' chances of returning to power in the state in 2022.