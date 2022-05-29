Sidhu Moosewala Murder: BJP Digs Up AAP Post Bragging ‘VIP Crackdown’; Wants Mann's Ouster

In the wake of Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, questions have been raised about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, which was responsible for downgrading the security cover of the late Congress leader. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has shared AAP's tweet, where it flaunted its crackdown against the VIP culture in Punjab.

Poonawalla wrote, AAP had specifically mentioned that they had withdrawn Sidhu Moosewala security as an achievement. Today they are blaming Moosewala for his own death! This is criminal - it’s a state sponsored killing Bhagwant Mann must resign."

AAP had specifically mentioned that they had withdrawn Sidhu Moosewala security as an achievement



Here is the tweet https://t.co/FhKEjA6yUR



Today they are blaming Moosewala for his own death!



This is criminal - it’s a state sponsored killing



Bhagwant Mann must resign pic.twitter.com/9K6zc4At9i — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 29, 2022

“AAP’s government in Punjab is a government of the Aam Aadmi, not of VIPs,” the party had tweeted, highlighting how the security cover of 424 persons including several former police officers, MLAs and others including Sidhu Moosewala had been scaled down.

AAP सरकार का लगातार VIP Culture पर वार। pic.twitter.com/fk5ikf2b9x — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 28, 2022

BJP slams AAP for boasting about withdrawing Sidhu Moosewala’s security cover

According to Punjab Government sources, a mere day before his gruesome murder, Sidhu Moosewala’s security cover was reduced from four personnel to two. Sources, as well as the late singer’s brother, have claimed that this was done despite the knowledge that the Bishnoi gang (which now claims responsibility for the murder), was threatening Moosewala.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader’s brother has demanded Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s resignation over the ‘incompetence’ of the Punjab administration in taking note of this threat.

"His security was withdrawn which led to his murder. This is complete incompetence by the Mann government and Punjab police. Bhagwant Mann should tender his resignation. He got threats earlier too," said Moosewala's brother.

The BJP also came down heavily on AAP’s PR poster highlighting the ‘crackdown’ on VIP culture dubbing Moosewala’s murder a ‘state-sponsored crime’. "AAP blamed Moosewala for his own death. I expose AAP- they had put out a hit list naming Moosewala, Jattedar of Akal Takht, etc whose security was withdrawn.. giving an invitation to Moosewala’s murderers! This is a state-sponsored killing," tweeted Shehzad Poonawalla.

THIS IS CRIMINAL



This needs to be acted upon



They leaked the list of names including Moosewala ji and Jathedar of Akal Takht



Please take action on this criminal action @DelhiPolice @PunjabPoliceInd



They are responsible for the killing of Moosewala https://t.co/xUF0t6UGAP — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have formed an SIT to probe the murder of the 28-year-old singer. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured that culprits will be brought to justice and has appealed for peace in the state.

So far, two people have been detained in connection to the case which is said to involve multiple gang members including Canada based don Goldy Brar. Vehicles of the alleged assailants have also been recovered in connection to the murder.