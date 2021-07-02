Sidhu Vs Capt: Rebel MLA Slams CM Over Power Cuts In Punjab; Suggests 'policy Change'

Lashing out at the Capt Amarinder Singh government for 8-hour power cuts in Punjab, rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, explained the trouble in Punjab's power model in a string of tweets. Sidhu, who has been criticising the incumbent CM continuously, has suggested that Solar & Biomass energy gas which remain untapped in Punjab. Congress is witnessing massive revolt in Punjab as Sidhu and his supporters have lambasted the CM who has now been hauled in front of the High Command.

Sidhu Vs Capt's 'Power' tussle

Elaborating on Punjab's power scenario, Sidhu argued that Punjab purchased power at higher rates (Rs 4.54 per unit) compared to the national average (Rs 3.85 per unit) due to the government's over-dependence on three private thermal power plants which sell power at Rs 5-8 per unit. Lashing at the Badal govt for locking the Punjab govt in power purchase agreements, he claimed that the state govt owed Rs 65,000 crores in fixed charges to these power companies. While renegotiating with the companies is not an option, Sidhu claimed a 'way forward'.

7. Renewable Energy is becoming cheaper along with being environmental-friendly, But Punjab’s potential from Solar & BioMass Energy remains unutilised even though Central financial schemes can be availed for these projects. PEDA spends its time just on energy efficiency awareness — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

Suggesting a radical policy shift, he claimed that the Punjab govt must bring a law capping power purchase costs to those on the National Power Exchange at any time, with a retrospective effect. Claiming that Punjab had untapped solar and biomass generation potential, he turned down AAP's offer of 'free power to all'. Pointing out that Punjab already gave Rs 9000 crores in power subsidies, he said that power must be managed better.

Power cuts across Punjab

On Thursday, the Punjab government reduced timings of government offices and ordered cut down on power supply to high energy-consuming industries as the electricity demand in the state soared to over 14,000 MW a day. With power demand peaking to 14,142 MW against the supply of 12,842 MW, leaving a gap of 1,300 MW, the CM has appealed to all government offices to make judicious use of electricity - managing the use of ACs. The CM said farmers are losing precious paddy transplantation time due to power breakdowns. He added that the agriculture sector needed to be prioritised for uninterrupted power supply.

Protesting the powercuts, Akali Dal leaders have taken to the streets in Mohali, Kharar and Batala, claiming that the Punjab govt was indifferent to the plight of the farmers. Demanding uninterrupted power supply to farmers, Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, "Era of long #PowerCuts is back though even rivals forced to admit we left Punjab power surplus". Punjab govt has decided to impose power regulatory measures on industrial consumers by imposing two-day weekly offs on the industry, including rolling mills, arc and induction furnaces with immediate effect. BJP and AAP too have condemned the 'power' crisis, lamenting that people are suffering.