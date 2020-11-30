Singhvi Calls Love Jihad Law Unconstituional, Shares Old Fiery PM Modi Tweets For Farmers

Opposing the 'Love Jihad' law promulgated by the Uttar Pradesh government, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday said that it is unconstitutional because it states that every religious conversion including marriage will be scrutinised and certificate will be given by the State. He has also attacked the Centre over the farmers' protest and shared an old tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singhvi appreciated PM Modi saying that "he was on fire" when he was an Opposition leader.

I reiterate the views of this leader who when in opposition was just 🔥, spoke for the poor, farmer welfare & well being. Wonder where he is now?https://t.co/B59l2w7SdV — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati has asked the UP government to reconsider the 'Love Jihad' law. Taking to Twitter, the former Chief Minister said that the government brought the ordinance in "haste" and is "full of apprehension" whereas forcible and deceitful conversion anywhere in the country has neither special recognition nor acceptance. "Many laws are already in effect in this regard. The government should reconsider this and that is the demand of BSP," she tweeted in Hindi.

Ordinance titled Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 requires every religious conversion, incl marriage to be scrutinized and certified by the State is a big blow to personal liberty & unconstitutional. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 30, 2020

READ | Would be better if UP govt reconsiders Love Jihad law: Mayawati states BSP's demand to BJP

'Love-Jihad' law

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel promulgated 'Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020' days after it was passed by the cabinet led by Yogi Adityanath. Several other BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Assam have also prepared drafts to pass similar laws. Yogi Adityanath had announced during UP by-poll campaign that his administration will bring a law that prevents forced conversion for marriage, terming it to be 'Love-Jihad'.

READ | UP's 'Love Jihad' Law Explained: What Is It And How Is Different From Other States' Laws

Key features of 'Love-Jihad' law:

Marriage for the sheer purpose of converting a girl's religion will be declared null and void, with a punishment up to 10 years.

Forceful religious conversion, including through marriage, punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty. If the woman is a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term will be between 3-10 years and the penalty upto Rs 25,000.

Mass conversions punishable with jail term is of 3-10 years and fine of Rs. 50,000 on the organisations conducting it.

If someone wants to convert their religion after marriage, they will have to submit an application to the District Magistrate (DM) two months in advance

READ | Yogi's UP Becomes First State To Bring Anti- 'Love Jihad' Law As Guv Promulgates Ordinance

READ | UP Govt approves ordinance against unlawful conversions amid chorus against 'Love Jihad'