Smriti Irani Completes Esteemed UC-Berkeley Fintech Course, Paves Mindset Shift

Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development and Member of Parliament from Amethi in the Lok Sabha, has never ceased to surprise. From camping in the heirloom constituency of Rahul Gandhi which resulted in the BJP scalping the Amethi seat in the Lok Sabha election from the political dynasty of the Congress to shut down her naysayers with black in white deliverables in Union Ministry after Union Ministry, Smriti Irani has undeniably solidified herself as a force to reckon with in Indian politics.

Her untraditional entry into politics and consequent dedication as an equal to the traditional players, her unwavering nationalistic approach across situations and her vociferous voice both inside and outside the pillars of Parliament has not only garnered her immense on-ground support but undeniably invited with it a perennial base of loyal downers and frowners. But the instinct of Irani, from the outside, seems to have proven them wrong.

Smriti Irani's latest certification from prestigious UC-Berkeley

In the latest such instance, turn to Smriti Irani’s Linkedin page. The Union Minister shared that she had just completed an online executive education program at the prestigious University of California, Berkeley. Via the UC Berkeley Executive Education Program, Irani went through a rigorous online program titled "Berkley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications and Strategies".

On her LinkedIn post, Smriti Irani wrote, “Thank you University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business and Prof. Yaniv Konchitchki for giving deep insights on FinTech trends, ecosystems, strategies tools and ways to successfully implement financial technology innovations to help thrive in the era of FinTech Revolution.”

Smriti Irani’s LinkedIn post has seen a flurry of congratulatory messages and posts of appreciation for the Union Minister.

What is Smriti Irani's latest certification?

As per the website, the UC Berkeley course is an 8 module course and prepares students to approach FinTech within the transformative environment of today-- one that is prepared to function digitally, build scale, equipped to work within the worlds of “blockchain, artificial intelligence, mobile payment, and other fintech innovations” and most importantly, “reduce inefficiencies, and increase revenue”.

The renowned University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business, where Smriti Irani was enrolled in the online program, ranks number 7 in the “Best Business Schools” category and number 2 in the “Part-time MBA” category as per US News.

Smriti Irani crusading a shift in the mindset

Not often does a politician, a Member in Parliament, share a post of upgrading their educational skillset. Let alone one, like Smriti Irani, who has been a victim of controversies being spun by motivated lobbies and media portals that seemed hellbent in defining her ability as a politician by the degree she held.

But what shines through is not only that Smriti Irani with this one post has possibly powered that shift in mindset to normalise and professionalise the Indian politician of today, but has also demonstrated an inspiring example of commitment to learning, re-learning, un-learning and equipping the Indian politician with the incredible spirit of innovation and adaptation to soar India to even greater heights.