Smriti Irani Confronts Arvind Kejriwal Post HC's Jolt In Case Against AAP's Satyendar Jain

"Saga of AAP's lies continues", said Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani as she posed numerous questions before Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Irani said that the Delhi High High Court has accepted the Enforcement Directorate's argument that Satyendra Jain, Health Minister in the Delhi Cabinet, who is accused of money laundering under PMLA must be denied his lawyer’s presence during custodial interrogation.

Kejriwal's response awaited

"Would Kejriwal Ji answer if it is true that ED has started its investigation under PML Act as a sequel to 24.08.17 CBI FIR & 03.12.18 charge sheet filed by the CBI which has found evidence of disproportionate assets against Satyendra Jain under Prevention of Corruption Act?

Would Delhi CM clarify if it is true that ED has arrested Satyendra Jain on the basis of the IO’s position that Mr Jain is guilty of the offence of money laundering which has been approved by the Special court while remanding him?" the Union Minister said, highlighting that the response of the Delhi Chief Minister was 'awaited'.

Satyendar Jain arrested; in ED's custody till June 9

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain at 6.10 pm on May 30. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on 30 August 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier. The CBI had accused him of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from 14 February 2015, to 31 May 2017.

According to the ED, companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilized for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.

On Tuesday, Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel remanded him to ED custody till June 9. The lower court. Judge Goel had, however, allowed the presence of counsel, at a distance during the interrogation. The allowance was challenged by the agency in the Delhi High Court. Justice Yogesh Khanna observed that when there is credible material to indicate the live apprehension of a possible threat at the time of recording of statement, such a direction may be passed but since there is no apprehension raised in the present matter, the direction ought not to have been given as a matter of right. Thus, putting a stay on the order of Goel.