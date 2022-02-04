Smriti Irani Slams Delhi CM On New Liquor Policy; 'Kejriwal Goes To Any Extent For Profit'

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday lambasted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the new liquor policy. The Union Minister said that CM Kejriwal can go to any extent for profit and is responsible for the struggles of women who pass by liquor shops regularly.

'Kejriwal can go to any limits for profit': Union Minister Smriti Irani

While addressing a virtual rally against the liquor policy of the Delhi government, the Women and Child Development Minister said, "Arvind Kejriwal opened liquor stores, proved he can go to any limits for profit. I would like to ask all the brothers here, imagine a sister passing by a liquor store hoping for respect and safety, every day; Kejriwal is responsible for her struggle."

Smriti Irani further said that BJP is getting temples constructed whereas the Kejriwal government is opening liquor shops. "In Tilak Nagar, you will find a liquor shop in the middle of two Gurudwaras. Religion has a dignity which the Kejriwal government is violating and after that, it is promising a drug-free Punjab," she added.

BJP slams Kejriwal govt's new liquor policy

This comes a day after the Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that they will seal liquor vends situated in residential areas, near schools and religious places if the Arvind Kejriwal government fails to shut down these shops within the next 48 hours. Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the party has been “relentlessly” protesting against the city government’s new excise policy through chakka jam, signature campaign or demonstrations. The municipal corporations in Delhi ruled by the BJP has taken action against several liquor shops, sealing such premises over alleged violations of the Master Plan.

Delhi govt's new liquor policy

The Kejriwal government has moved out of liquor sale in Delhi, licensing out 849 liquor vends to private firms through open tendering under its new excise policy. So far, over 550 liquor stores have been opened in many parts of the city while the rest are coming up.

